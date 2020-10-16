Steven MorrisonSparks - On October 12th 2020, Our Heavenly Father took Steven to the other side. He perished at approximately 7:20 PM, in Renown Medical Center - Reno NV, from cardiac complications. On February 24, 1963, Vivian and John Morrison gave birth to Steven Brian Morrison at St. Mary's Hospital, Reno NV. His parents superseded him in death along with his sister Sherry. Steven is survived by his brother Danny, sister Rhonda, brother Randy and numerous nieces and nephews.Steven grew up in Sparks NV and graduated Reed High School in 1982. He worked in the food service trades for casinos like Circus Circus, The Eldorado, The Mapes and The Sundowner prior to becoming the lead custodian for Reno Goodwill - from which he retired due to medical issues.Steve was a special person, an elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, caring, loving and kind. He will be greatly missed.Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sparks on Rock Blvd Saturday October 17 at 10:00 AM.