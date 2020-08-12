Steven Patrick Rathbun



Steven Patrick Rathbun was born on July 14, 1962. We lost our beloved Steven on July 13, 2020...far too soon and one day before his 58th birthday.



Steven was born in Long Beach, California and raised on the beautiful Pacific Coast of Huntington Beach. As a young boy and into his teenage years, Steven learned to sail and competitively race 16ft. Hobie Cat sailboats with his father. From his young years and into adulthood, Steven also became a passionate and accomplished surfer. After Steven's graduation from Huntington Beach High School, he enlisted in the US Navy and then continued working in various and skilled trades. Though he had a long career in the plumbing trade as a profession, Steven also had many natural talents and abilities. He had a keen sense of mechanics, love of music and many forms of artistry. As he learned and continued to play the guitar, he also taught himself to actually craft his own guitar instrument.



After moving to Carson City 20 years ago, Steven continued to work in the plumbing trade for many residential and commercial projects across Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe. One of Steven's accomplishments in his latest years was to help design and create a beautiful landscaping project for his mother's home in Dayton. Landscaping was not his trade but this gift came to him naturally as he not only helped to plan the project but he taught himself to build rockery walls, grading, indigenous planting and greenhouse design and cultivation.



Among Steven's many talents, he is also loved and fondly remembered by his family and friends for his clever sense of humor. Many of those closest to him will never forget how he could make them laugh endlessly with his "on the spot" impersonations and acumen for classic comedy from Monty Python monologs to Peter Sellers' Inspector Clouseau. Steven's cousins during childhood will never forget how "Cousin Steve" could make them laugh, engage together in childhood mischief and create some very wonderful childhood memories.



Steven Patrick Rathbun will be lovingly missed.



Steven is preceded in death by his father Patrick George Rathbun 2014. He is survived by his mother Deloris Rathbun, brothers Vincent and Todd Rathbun, niece Tahna Hekhus, nephews Patrick and Magnus Rathbun.



A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.



"May Steven's Spirit ride the waves of the Pacific Ocean in peace as he will forever remain in our hearts"









