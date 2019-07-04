Services
South Reno Baptist Church
6780 S McCarran Blvd
Reno, NV 89509
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
South Reno Baptist Church
Steven Russell Loesch


1948 - 2019
Steven Russell Loesch Obituary
Steven Russell Loesch

Sparks - Steven Russell Loesch, 71, of Sparks, Nevada went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26th at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center. Steve was born May 18, 1948 in Orange, California to Wilbert and Darlene (DeVore) Loesch. His family moved to South Lake Tahoe from San Jose, CA in 1960, where he would graduate high school and also work at the family bakery -- Loesch's Bakery in the Bijou Center Market. He married Kathi Rupert in 1971 and moved to Incline Village. In 1978 he joined the Washoe County Sheriff's Office as a rookie deputy. He and the family later moved to Sparks, Nevada where he continued to serve as a deputy. His distinguished service was marked by the award of the Bronze Star. He retired from the Sheriff's Office in 2004, but his service to the community never stopped. Steve selflessly helped family, friends, and neighbors with home repairs and updates. He enjoyed hobbies such as model train collection, woodworking, and other creative pursuits. Steve was known for a sense of humor that brightened those he encountered and a deep love for his family. He is survived by his son Timothy Loesch, his daughter Rebecca Loesch, his sisters, Cheryl Loesch and Mary Loesch Riley, his niece Sarah Olmstead, his grandsons Colby Loesch and Zachariah Loesch, and his granddaughter, Harper Loesch. All friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, July 27th at 2:00pm at South Reno Baptist Church.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 4, 2019
