Stevie Ronnie Edward Jamon
Reno - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Stevie Ronnie Edward Jamon on September 18, 2020. Stevie was born in Reno, Nevada on March 18, 2008 and left us way too soon.
Stevie attended Swope Middle School. He loved spending time outdoors and hanging out with his family. He enjoyed playing video games and most of all he loved his dog Naia Jamon. Stevie will be remembered for his silly personality, great sense of humor and beautiful soul.
Stevie is survived by his parents Theresa Moreno and Stevie Jamon, sister Irene Hernandez, nieces and nephews, and many other family members and friends. Stevie's family and friends will join together for a Visitation on Saturday, October 3rd at Walton's Sierra Chapel at 875 West Second Street, Reno, Nevada. The viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Idlewild Park from 1:00-5:00 p.m. During the Celebration of Life there will be a balloon release in Stevie's honor. To participate please bring white balloons. You are also welcome to bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and store-bought finger foods.
For the Visitation and Celebration of Life, please remember social distancing and to wear a mask.
Stevie will be missed dearly. To leave a message of condolence on Stevie's Memory Wall visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
.