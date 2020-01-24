|
Stuart Schweizer Sr. AKA "Bud"
Roseville, CA - May 23rd, 1923- January 3rd, 2020
Stuart Schweizer Sr, 96, of Roseville, Ca. passed away in the loving arms of his wife, Luci Schweizer, on January 3rd, 2020. He was born to Adah Russel and Otto Schweizer in Nyssa, Oregon where he grew up on the family farm. He and his first love, Alice V. Schweizer relocated to Reno, Nv. Where they raised their three children. He began his career in the gaming industry at the oldest established casino in the area, known as The Palace Club. He coached his sons' little league teams for many years and later became an avid supporter of their musical groups. He opened up his garage for band practice and his home for meals and rest, not only for band members, but for anyone who was in need. In 1984, he married the love of his life, Lucita Schweizer, and they later relocated to Vacaville, Ca. where they hosted visits with their grandchildren almost every school break.
Stuart had a warm and welcoming nature. People gravitated toward him and he easily made friends. He was smart, patient, witty, and he always had the right advice to give.
Stuart Sr was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice V. Schweizer, and his son, Steven Erich Schweizer. He is survived by his wife Luci, his son Stuart Jr, his daughter Syd, his daughters-in-law Betty and Carol, his granddaughters Vanessa (Luke), Tina (Paul), Viki (Travis), Steevy (Adam), and his great-grandchildren, Kinslee (his "kindergartener"), Xander, Bradlee, Rowan, Tucker, and Isaac.
He was loved by all who were blessed to meet him, and he will be profoundly missed.
"If you ever need anything…. Give the ol' Grandad a call."
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020