|
|
Sue Elizabeth Machado
Spanish Springs - Sue Machado of Spanish Springs, NV passed away at Renown Medical Center on December 7, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born at Stanford Hospital in San Francisco April 20, 1939 to Ralph and Lucille Barnard of San Mateo, California. Sue attended schools in San Francisco and San Mateo and graduated from San Francisco State College (now University) and the University of San Francisco. She obtained a teaching credential and received a Masters in Education. Sue won awards for her teaching including an honor step at the San Carlos Library and taught mostly kindergarten. Her love of children and music permeated her life. She loved all animals but especially horses and her dogs and of course, her donkey "Lovey". They were like family to her.
Sue is survived by her loving spouse, Robert Machado to whom she was married for 46 years and is survived by her 2 sons, David and Daniel (Donna) Ver Linden and grandchildren Jack, Tyler, and Cheyanne. Sue is also survived by her sister Ann Muzinich and her daughter Cheryl. Susan Talancon (Victor) her niece was near and dear to her heart. Sue and Bob were great campers and had family camping outings every year. They moved to Spanish Springs, NV 12 years ago from San Carlos, California.
While there will not be any funeral services at Sue's and Robert's specific requests, there will be a Celebration of Life for her friends and family to pay tribute to this wonderful woman both in the Bay Area and in Sparks, Nevada where Sue resided for the last 12 years. For information regarding these events please contact Diana Hoffman at (775)682-1777 or [email protected]
Any donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Music With Confidence, Sue's favorite charity which helps bullied and abused children build self-esteem through the performing arts. Donations can be made through the website:
www.musicwithconfidence.org .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019