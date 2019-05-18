|
Suntino Anthony Casillas
Reno - Suntino Anthony "Buggie" Casillas, surrounded by family and friends took his last breath on May 11, 2019. Buggie was preceded in death by his Cousins Anthony Pete Andrade, Emilia Marie Casillas, and his Brother Giovanni Anthony Casillas. Buggie is survived by his Mother, Iduvina Jimenez; Father, Anthony Casillas Sr.; Grandfather, Phil Casillas; Grandmother, Donna Castillo; Nana, Roberta Garcia; and siblings: Elisa Sylvia, David, Anthony Jr., Anhelica, Yvette, Robert, Angineh, Niko, Gino, Silece, Nubianna and numerous Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins.
Buggie was a lifelong resident of Reno, Nevada. He was a freshman at Wooster High School, a team member of the freshman football team, worked part-time with his dad and grandpa at Michael & Sons Jewelers, and part-time with long-time family friend Richard Acosta of MasterTech. He enjoyed building and riding lowrider bicycles and building minibikes with his close friends.
The family requests, in-lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wooster High School Football Program.
The viewing will be on Sunday, May 19, 2019, 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Eulogy at 4:00 pm., at Mountain View Cemetery "Chapel" located at 435 Stoker Ave., Reno, Nevada. Interment at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Monday May 20, 2019.Located at 2700 N. Virginia Street, Reno, Nevada. Celebration of life will follow immediately at Kerak Shrine 4935 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 18, 2019