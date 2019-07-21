|
|
Susan B. Griffiths
Sparks - Born Eva Sue Beasley on 5/9/38 in Halls, TN. Susan (81) passed away at 7:00pm on 7/10/19 in Sparks, NV with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
Susan was preceded in death by a stillborn son in 1954 and her husband Larry Griffiths in 2003. She is survived by her daughter Angie Goss (Patrick) and her granddaughter Rylie Pilkington.
Cremation was arranged by Truckee Meadows Cremation and Burial. Services will not be held. If you knew Susie and would like to honor her memory please consider making a donation in her name to .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 21, 2019