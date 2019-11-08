|
|
Susan Lynne Robbins-Hillygus
Reno - SUSAN LYNNE ROBBINS-HILLYGUS, 80
A Celebration of Life for Susan Lynne Robbins-Hillygus will be held at Noon on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Sierra Sage Golf Course, 6355 Silver Lake Road, Reno, NV.
Sue departed this earth alone on October 16th in Reno and was warmly embraced into eternal life. She was born on March 6, 1939, the second child of Gordon Dillon Robbins and Josephine Burch Robbins of Lakewood Village in Long Beach, CA. In 1963, she married Nevada native Herbert E. Hillygus, her college sweetheart, and they settled in Downey, CA to raise a family prior to relocating to the Reno area in 1972. Gene preceded her in death on August 24, 2015, after 52 years of marriage.
A 1957 graduate of Wilson High School in Long Beach, CA, Sue earned a bachelor's degree in education from Long Beach State University. She was active in music and the arts throughout her formal schooling years. Sue taught elementary school in Montebello and Bell Gardens, CA, and was a fourth-grade teacher educating students at Lena Juniper, Nancy Gomes, and Mamie Towles elementary schools prior to retiring after more than 25 years of dedicated service in the Washoe County School District.
As active members of the Nevada White Hats, Sue and Gene enjoyed riding their saddlehorses in parades for Nevada Day, Reno Rodeo, Carson Valley Days, as well as participating in camp outs, horseback rides, and fundraising events. Sue was known, beloved and respected for her non-judgmental, kind and sincere personality. A 20+ year breast cancer survivor, Sue's positive attitude exemplified her love of life, love of family, and love of all God's creatures.
Sue is survived by her son Roger Hillygus and his wife Debbie Atyeo-Hillygus of Dayton, who provided loving care in her own home prior to being involuntarily conscripted into a court-ordered guardianship in 2015; their three adult children: Frankie Albert, Ryan Albert, and Alisha Simpson, and their four grandsons: Johnny, Kylan, Brody and Wyatt, all of Sparks; her daughter Robin Renwick of Reno; her two adult children Landon and Sophie; her brother Roger Robbins of Bellflower, CA; his three children: John, Pam, and Tracy, and Wilma Dester, his significant other.
Roger and Debbie warmly invite everyone whose lives were touched by Sue to join them in the Celebration of Life on November 17th. RSVPs are requested to [email protected] or cell 775-232-5583 by Thursday morning. Memorial donations are welcomed to be used to support the legal battles in defense of Susan's liberties, civil and human rights, which were unconstitutionally taken from her by America's broken elder justice system. More information at [email protected]
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019