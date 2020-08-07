1/1
Susan Marie Cooper-Pytel
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Marie Cooper-Pytel

Susan Marie Cooper-Pytel, beloved wife of Norman L. Pytel; loving mother of Monroe Louis, Teagan Ruth, and the late Donovan Jerome; dear daughter of Ruth M. Cooper and the late George H. Cooper; cherished sister of Jim Cooper, Carol McCarthy, the late John Cooper, and the late Gus Cooper; aunt, niece, cousin and friend of many. Susan became another Guardian Angel on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Mass of the Angels on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00am at the Church of the Assumption, 9183 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights, Ohio 44147 (Please Meet At The Church). Facial coverings are required and social distancing applies. Burial will immediately follow at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield, Ohio.

BUSCH FUNERAL and CREMATORY SERVICES

440-842-7800

www.buschcares.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Church of the Assumption
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Interment
12:30 - 12:45 PM
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
7501 Ridge Road 44129
Parma, OH 44129
440-842-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Busch Funeral and Crematory Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 7, 2020
My deepest sympathies. Susan was a caring and loving friend. She will be greatly missed.
Aurile Arulanantham
Friend
August 7, 2020
To Susan's family, my loving thoughts and prayers go out to you whole heartedly. I think of Susan everyday. She left such an impression on me. She'll be missed and I believe she's an angel we can all talk to anytime now. I love you girl.
Kristin Petersen
Friend
August 7, 2020
My heart and prayers are with you all. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Liz Barile Boone
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved