Sue passed away comfortably at home surrounded by family after a long, hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Loving daughter, sister, wife, sister-in-law, mother, grammy, niece, aunt, friend, mother-in-law, and volunteer extraordinaire. Having survived breast cancer 23 years ago, Sue became a true angel on February 17, 2020.
Sue was born on March 30, 1948 in Quantico, VA to parents Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Wosser (USMC) and Mary Helen (Brother) Wosser. The family of 6 moved often, finally retiring in Reno in 1966. Sue graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in Medical Technology and later worked in medical labs in Alabama, Frankfurt and Bad Hersfeld, Germany, Roseville, Sacramento, and Reno. She married Steve, who served in Vietnam in 1969, and had 2 children, Kevin and Kara, and 4 grandchildren, Piper, Maddox, Korynn, and Klayt.
Sue chose to share her good fortune with her community and spent many years volunteering for St Mary's Hospice, Junior League of Reno, Assistance League of Reno-Sparks, On With Life Cancer Support Group, Washoe County School District, Kappa Alpha Theta, and Trinity Episcopal Cathedral (Eucharist Minister).
She and Steve traveled extensively, visiting all 7 continents and many "bucket list" destinations, including Easter Island, Indonesia, and 500,000 King Penguins in South Georgia Island. She always loved returning home to appreciate family and friends in Reno.
Her interests included grandkids, flying in Steve's plane, decorating and "fixing" home and yard, aquacise, bridge, gourmet club, writing grants, and conservatism.
She is survived by her husband Steve of 50 years, 2 children Kevin and Kara Keyes (Jeff), 4 grandchildren, sisters Joellen Wilson and Nancy McLeod (Charles), numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Sue is preceded in death by her parents and little sister Lynn (also pancreatic cancer).
At Sue's request, there will be no memorial service. Spread Kindness in her honor. In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral (200 Island Ave Reno, NV 89521) or Assistance League of Reno-Sparks(1701 Vassar Street Reno, NV 89502)
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020