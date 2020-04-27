|
|
Sybil G. Shapiro
Sybil G. Shapiro, beloved wife of the late Isadore Shapiro, MD, died on April 24, 2020. Sybil was a graduate of Skidmore College School of Nursing, class of '48. She and her late husband of almost 59 years moved from Massapequa, LI, NY to Reno Nevada in 1974 where she resided for 42 years. She was the Director of Quality Control, for Nevada Blue Shield until her retirement in 1994. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah, and an active member of her synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, in Reno, NV, up until her relocation back to New York at the end of 2016 to be near her children . She is survived by her 2 daughters, Linda Bunim, and Patricia Schatt, her sister Adele G. Espo, 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Alfred J. Goldberg, and the late Eve M. Goldberg of Providence, Rhode Island. Graveside services will be held at B'nai Israel Cemetery in Woonsocket, RI, on April 28, 2020.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020