Tamela Ruth Germano



Tamela Ruth Germano, 61 years of age, died on Saturday the sixth of June with her family and friends at her side. This followed her gallant four-year battle with glioblastoma multiforme, an extraordinary effort of will and persistence.



She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Dino Germano of Reno NV, Her mother Norma Wortman of Sparks NV, brothers David of Stillwater MN and Daniel of Carson City, NV, and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, John Wortman of Dayton NV.



Tamela was born at Macomb Illinois on February 27th, 1959 to John and Norma Wortman. She graduated from Reno High School and attended U.N.R. where she received a Bachelor of Science in Physics and continued with a master's degree in computer science. As an undergraduate, under the guidance of her mentor Dr. Nouha Salibi, she operated the Stanford Linear Accelerator.



In her professional career she was an I.T. Systems Administrator at Hydrosearch and VPI, and taught science at Galena High School for ten years.



She was skill, elegance, and grace personified. She was devoted to family and friends and was a fierce protector of those she loved.



Her hobbies and interests were wide ranging and diverse, Officer in the Reno Gem & Mineral Society, Mistress of the Laurel in the Society for Creative Anachronism, Dive Master in scuba diving (PADI), historian, historic costume designer and maker, Middle Eastern dance instructor, hunter and shooter (she was a GREAT shot), jeweler (including casting, lapidary, wire work), Millefiori glass bead making, Car enthusiast, Sky Diver, Astronomer, Fencer, Martial artist, and much more.



Cards and calls are welcomed, donations to the Reno Gem & Mineral Society in her name are welcomed as well.



Visitation will be June 18 at 4:30PM to 6:00 PM at Truckee Meadows Cremation and Burials, 616 South Wells St, Reno NV.



Burial will be on June 23 at 11:00 AM at The Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery 14 Veterans Way Fernley, Nevada 89408.



She leaves us all richer in having known her.









