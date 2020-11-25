1/1
Tami Lyn Ainsworth
Tami Lyn Ainsworth

Sparks - Born August 19, 1970 in Reno, NV to Jim Ainsworth and Lyn Cusick Ainsworth.

Tami was preceded in death by her mother Lyn.

On November 21, 2020 Tami passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Although never having the ability to speak, her sweet gentle spirit and wonderful smile brought joy to her family and friends for 50 years. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Thanks goes out to her caregivers Shirley and Robert Sime, Sierra Regional Center and the wonderful caring staff at High Sierra Industries where Tami spent many happy years. A very special thanks to Holley McMicken for her unwavering devotion to Tami's welfare and happiness.

Tami is survived and remembered by Jim and Sandra Ainsworth; sisters Cheryl Greeley and Coral Wilcox; brothers Curt, Jared, and Jeromy; and a large number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, all who will miss her smile.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, 2020.
