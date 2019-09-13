|
Tammy Franke
Reno - On August 22, 2019 the bright light that was Tammy Franke joined our Lord in Heaven. After a long, heroic battle with cancer she passed away at her Reno home surrounded by her family.
Born March 22, 1961 she was the sixth of seven children born to Carl Conn Wallace and Alma Wallace. She grew up in Westwood, CA and later moved to Susanville, CA to attend Lassen Community College where she obtained her associates degree and played basketball. She then moved to Reno, NV and began working for the United States Postal Service. She loved her job at the post office and worked there for 25 years. Playing on a local coed softball team, she met her husband and love of her life, Eric Franke.
In 1984 Tammy and Eric married at South Reno Baptist church. They enjoyed 35 years of love filled marriage and went on to have three daughters. Tammy loved all things sports, camping, music/concerts and Lake Tahoe, but she loved nothing more than being with family and friends. She had an infectious love for life that inspired all around her. She embraced the changing of every season the same way she embraced all changes that came her way. She loved her family fiercely and fought for 15 long years to be with them. She will be remembered not for her trials during those years, but for her unyielding strength, positivity and faith.
Tammy welcomed those she met with open arms and an open heart. She had the rare ability to make all around her more comfortable and she left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was rarely seen without a smile on her face and taught us all to live life to the fullest, with compassion, love, strength, and selflessness. Always doing what was right, not what was easy. Her unwavering strength and determination left a lasting light in the lives of anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her love for her family was endless and unlike anything else. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be met in heaven by her beloved father Carl Wallace, father-in-law Raymond Franke, nephew Michael Wallace, brother in law Larry Haskill, and long time friend Julie Martinelli, all whom she loved dearly. She will be survived by her loving husband, her mother, three daughters, grandson and many beloved family.
We will forever be grateful for her presence in our lives and will carry her with us in our hearts everyday. We will miss her dearly, until we meet again.
The family would like to thank the Renown hospice staff that was with her during her final days and to the many doctors and healthcare providers who cared for her over the years.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor in the spring of 2020. If you are interested in attending please send name, address and cell phone number to [email protected]
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 13, 2019