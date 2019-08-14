Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Zamboni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Lynn Zamboni


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy Lynn Zamboni Obituary
Tammy Lynn Zamboni

Reno - Tammy was born on May 16,1958 and passed away on August 8, 2019. She had 6 sisters and 1 brother. She was a loving mother to son, Tony and daughter, Christina.

On February 24, 1988, Tammy married Frank Zamboni. She would spend the next 31 years with her best friend until her untimely death.

Tammy will be loved and missed by surviving husband, son, daughter, 5 grandchildren (Wisteria, Siena, Arrigo, Emily, and Kate), and an extensive extended family. She was always able to make new friends wherever she would go. She was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and will always be remembered for her loving and caring heart.

At the family's request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to 9000 Lemmon Valley Drive # 41 Reno NV 89506. A Celebration of Life will be held with the family at a later time
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now