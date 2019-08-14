|
|
Tammy Lynn Zamboni
Reno - Tammy was born on May 16,1958 and passed away on August 8, 2019. She had 6 sisters and 1 brother. She was a loving mother to son, Tony and daughter, Christina.
On February 24, 1988, Tammy married Frank Zamboni. She would spend the next 31 years with her best friend until her untimely death.
Tammy will be loved and missed by surviving husband, son, daughter, 5 grandchildren (Wisteria, Siena, Arrigo, Emily, and Kate), and an extensive extended family. She was always able to make new friends wherever she would go. She was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and will always be remembered for her loving and caring heart.
At the family's request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to 9000 Lemmon Valley Drive # 41 Reno NV 89506. A Celebration of Life will be held with the family at a later time
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019