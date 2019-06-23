Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:45 AM
Pythian Lodge Hall & Cemetery
980 Nevada Street
Reno, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Teague Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teague Grant Walls

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Teague Grant Walls Obituary
Teague Grant Walls

Boise, ID - Teague (25 August 1927, Deport, Texas) took great pride in his service time with the United States Air Force (two stints between 1945 and 1956) and his long successful career heading up the kitchen at the Veteran's Hospital here in Reno. He was proud to have been "adopted" (unofficially) by the Lou Berrum Family, which led to decades of rewarding membership with the Knights of Pythias and his eventual marriage to Rita Lou Berrum Evans in February, 1977.

Following his peaceful passing at a Senior Care Facility in Boise, Idaho, Teague is survived by his Step-Son, David (Donna) Evans (Meridian, Id), Brothers-in-law; George Browning "Brownie" (Sharon) Berrum (Crooked River Ranch, Ore) and Bill (Jackie) Berrum (Reno), nieces Betty Lou Snider (Ada, Ok) and Elsie Lawson (Morgan, Tx) …as well as dozens of Pythian Knights and Sisters.

Teague was preceded in death by his parents: Gibbs F. Walls and Gathie Mae Clifton, his 2 brothers and 3 sisters, his loving wife of 40 years, Rita Lou (2017) and Step-Daughter, Edith "Edie" Evans (2018).

Teague's Memorial Service will be held Friday, 28 June 2019, 10:45 AM at the Pythian Lodge Hall & Cemetery, 980 Nevada Street, Reno, Nevada.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.