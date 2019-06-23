|
Teague Grant Walls
Boise, ID - Teague (25 August 1927, Deport, Texas) took great pride in his service time with the United States Air Force (two stints between 1945 and 1956) and his long successful career heading up the kitchen at the Veteran's Hospital here in Reno. He was proud to have been "adopted" (unofficially) by the Lou Berrum Family, which led to decades of rewarding membership with the Knights of Pythias and his eventual marriage to Rita Lou Berrum Evans in February, 1977.
Following his peaceful passing at a Senior Care Facility in Boise, Idaho, Teague is survived by his Step-Son, David (Donna) Evans (Meridian, Id), Brothers-in-law; George Browning "Brownie" (Sharon) Berrum (Crooked River Ranch, Ore) and Bill (Jackie) Berrum (Reno), nieces Betty Lou Snider (Ada, Ok) and Elsie Lawson (Morgan, Tx) …as well as dozens of Pythian Knights and Sisters.
Teague was preceded in death by his parents: Gibbs F. Walls and Gathie Mae Clifton, his 2 brothers and 3 sisters, his loving wife of 40 years, Rita Lou (2017) and Step-Daughter, Edith "Edie" Evans (2018).
Teague's Memorial Service will be held Friday, 28 June 2019, 10:45 AM at the Pythian Lodge Hall & Cemetery, 980 Nevada Street, Reno, Nevada.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 23, 2019