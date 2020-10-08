Ted A. Middaugh



Reno - Ted A. Middaugh passed away peacefully in his home on October 2, 2020 after a long fight with cancer. Ted, also known as Poppa T, was born in Gordon, Nebraska on October 29, 1935 to Clifford and Leona Middaugh—the youngest of three children. He graduated from University of Nebraska School of Agriculture High School in 1953 and then served in the Army until he was honorably discharged. His long career in sales led him to own his own home-financing business, Pacific Home Financing. In 1982, he met and married the love of his life, and they had 38 happy years together. He is survived by his wife, Kristeen, and his seven children, Bill, Steve, Jerry, Jeannette, Jeff, Aaron, and Amie; 19 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Ted loved the Lord, Jesus Christ, and fervently proclaimed His name. His service will be held at his spiritual home, The Bridge Church, on Saturday, October 17th at 10am. His ashes will be laid to eternal rest at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada.









