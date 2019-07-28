Services
Inurnment
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery
Fernley, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Chaffee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted R. Chaffee


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted R. Chaffee Obituary
Ted R. Chaffee

Reno - Ted was born in Riverside, California on February 10, 1939 to William A. and Ruth E. Chaffee. He moved to Nevada and had numerous jobs; his last one being a Custodian at Fernley Intermediate School. He spent the last few years of his life at Regent Nursing Care in Reno. He passed away on July 9, 2019.

Ted is survived by his sisters: Jean Heaton and Joann Hand; brother, Rod Chaffee; and son: James Kuntz. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Lee, Floyd and Bill Chaffee.

Inurnment with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:00am at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, Po Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061, in Ted's honor.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.