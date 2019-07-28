|
Ted R. Chaffee
Reno - Ted was born in Riverside, California on February 10, 1939 to William A. and Ruth E. Chaffee. He moved to Nevada and had numerous jobs; his last one being a Custodian at Fernley Intermediate School. He spent the last few years of his life at Regent Nursing Care in Reno. He passed away on July 9, 2019.
Ted is survived by his sisters: Jean Heaton and Joann Hand; brother, Rod Chaffee; and son: James Kuntz. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Lee, Floyd and Bill Chaffee.
Inurnment with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:00am at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, Po Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061, in Ted's honor.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 28, 2019