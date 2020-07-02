Teresa Harding KennedyReno - Teresa Kennedy passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 following a short battle with cancer, knowing full well "where she was going." Our beautiful wife, mother, teacher, and friend was born to James and Helen Harding in Baltimore, Maryland on January 4, 1965. Her family moved from Baltimore to Florida to Arlington, Texas, where Teresa spent most of her formative younger years. If you listened closely, you could even hear a Texan twang and cadence that crept into her speech after her visits there. She relished that as she had always considered herself a Texan at heart.Teresa was a scholar- athlete who played lacrosse and soccer in high school and college, and enjoyed coaching youth soccer. A wonderful musician and vocalist, Teresa excelled at everything she set her mind to, graduating as Valedictorian from Archbishop Spaulding HS in Maryland. She continued her Catholic education at the University of Dayton, where she received her BSc in Geology, and subsequently attended Bowling Green University to obtain her MSc in Geology. Her first job as an exploration geologist took her to Rhinelander, Wisconsin, where she met and married the love of her life, Larry. Larry's work brought Teresa and Larkin, their daughter, to Reno where Teresa found her true calling, and like her mother, became a grade-school teacher. Teresa taught science, math, and religion for 25 years at Our Lady of the Snows School.In her deeply committed and single-minded style, Teresa worked until the very last day of school, June 10, 2020. Smart, thoughtful, and dependable, if Teresa was in charge, the task would be done on time and done well, and she loved to develop new teaching projects and opportunities in science. At Snows, she created the Science Camp program providing students with indelible memories. She could not wait to take the 8th graders to Six Flags, often saying she felt like a kid herself on those days. Teresa loved to be in the mix of things, and one of her favorite places was with her students. She had a gift, truly a ministry, of generosity, guidance, and love. Her students are her greatest legacy.Devoted to her Catholic faith and to Catholic education, her faith informed EVERY aspect of her life. She nurtured that faith with continual study, and taught students about her great love of Jesus and the Virgin Mary. She relished attending World Youth Days in Spain, Brazil, and Poland, immersing herself in everything Catholic. Always seeking connection in community, she found meaning in knowing that world-wide, Catholics were united in the same prayers, traditions, and belief.She reveled in traveling with family throughout the USA and to Mexico, Hawaii, and Ecuador, where the Amazon jungle and Galapagos Islands made for special memories. She cheered for the home team at UNR basketball and football games, and loved attending Broadway shows and concerts headlining Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett, Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Jimmy Buffett, the Who, and many others. She took delight in planning every detail of Larkin's wedding to Vince, who immediately was welcomed into the family. Teresa was always joyfully mindful of the exploits of her nieces and nephews and loved the gatherings of her extended family. She relished time spent at home with her family and her dogs, particularly her Aussie shepherd Bodie.During her last weeks, as she grappled with what meaning cancer could have for her, Teresa felt surrounded by love and uplifted by the community's prayers. Just recently, Teresa declared how she would move forward "with a new appreciation for how precious life is."Teresa has been reunited with her father, James Harding, and her mother, Roberta Brown Harding. She is survived by her husband, Larry Kennedy of Reno, their daughter Larkin (Vince) of Omaha, Nebraska, and her sister, Juliana Harding of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.We would like to thank our friends in the catholic community for their support and prayers, and the nurses in the Renown ICU and Kinder Hospice for their dedication. In accordance with Teresa's wishes a viewing will be held at Walton's Sierra Chapel on Monday, July 6th from 5 to 7 pm; social distancing will be in effect. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be scheduled later this summer. An appropriate way to honor Teresa's memory would be with a donation to Our Lady of the Snows School to establish a scholarship in her name for students entering the sixth grade.