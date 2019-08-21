|
Teresa Marie Soderquist
Reno - Teresa Marie Soderquist was born in Anaheim, California on December 16, 1969 to William and Margaret Soderquist. Teri passed away at her residence in Sparks on 8/7/2019. She was 49 years old. Her family moved from Anaheim to Reno when she was just a toddler. She graduated from Wooster high School in 1986. She loved arts and crafts and kept busy in her spare time making jewelry and paintings for friends and family. She loved going to garage sales with her mother. She held various office jobs and worked at several casinos as a cocktail waitress over the years. She married Ranald MacDonald in Reno and together they had a son, Ranold (Randy). Teri is survived by her son Randy; Parents William and Margaret; step-mother Jo Delle Soderquist;a brother William Jr.(Bill)and wife Virginia; nieces Harper and Kendall Soderquist; aunts; uncles; other nieces;nephews and cousins. Rest in peace darling Teri. You are loved and will be forever missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019