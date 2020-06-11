Terrell Dylan O'Neil



It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Terrell Dylan O'Neil. Terrell was born on December 12, 1999 at Washoe Medical Center in Reno, Nevada and passed away on June 8th, 2020 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. Terrell was the only son born to Veronica Imus and Victor O'Neil. He was a member of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and resided in Hungry Valley, Nevada. He attended Hungry Valley Head Start, Spanish Springs Elementary as well Jesse Hall Elementary, Yvonne Shaw Middle School and graduated from Spanish Springs High School. He most recently was taking classes at Truckee Meadows Community College. Terrell played various sports that included baseball, basketball, golf and most recently excelled at bowling. Terrell loved fast cars and enjoyed attending car shows. He loved spending his time at Pyramid Lake lighting off fireworks along the shores of Wino Beach. He was a lifelong devoted Nevada Wolf Pack, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Lakers fan. Terrell was so full of life. He enjoyed teasing, joking and pranking his friends and family. Even though Terrell's life on earth was cut short he will always be remembered as a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, relative and friend.



Terrell is survived by his mother Veronica Imus of Hungry Valley, Nv, his father Victor O'Neil of Las Vegas, Nv. Sister Klarissa O'Neil of Hungry Valley, Nv. Maternal grandparents Vicki and Kenny Moore of Hungry Valley, Nv and paternal grandmother Florence Millett of Fernley, Nv. He is also survived by special niece Julieanna Ramirez and nephew Ezekiel Imus as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his maternal grandfather Bud Imus, Uncle Reggie Imus, and paternal grandfather Lee O'Neil.



A viewing will be held on Saturday June 13th, 2020 from 12pm-2pm at Ross, Burke and Knobel on Kietzke Lane. A private service will start immediately following the viewing. Burial will be open to the public and will take place at the Hungry Valley cemetery at 4pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store