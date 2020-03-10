|
Terry Allen Torvinen
Terry Allen Torvinen, age 68, passed away February 28 at his home in Chandler, Arizona. Terry was born January 17, 1952 in Reno to Gene and Joan Torvinen. Terry attended Anderson Elementary School, Billinghurst Junior High School, and graduated from Wooster High School in 1971. Terry married Sally Wilson in 1978 and in 1979 they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Jennifer Rose.
Terry had a long career in building maintenance at the US Bureau of Mines, and then University of Nevada, Reno. Terry and Sally enjoyed their many years together raising Jennifer, bowling, square dancing, supporting community music theater, and spending time with their four grandkids. Terry took an early retirement in 2008 when his beloved Sally passed away, and moved to Arizona where he continued to help raise his four grandkids.
Terry is survived by his mother Joan Torvinen of Reno, daughter Jennifer, her husband Wes Mocaby, and four grandchildren Dylan, Kayla, Bryden, and Cayden Mocaby, all of Chandler, Arizona, brother Brett Torvinen of Reno, sister Melinda Torvinen of Sparks, and many loving family members of the Torvinen clan. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Torvinen and wife Sally Torvinen.
A memorial service and celebration of Terry's life will be held Saturday, March 21st at Mountain View Mortuary 425 Stoker Ave. Reno. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Terry's memory to PhoenixChildrensFoundation.org to support the Children's Heart Center.
