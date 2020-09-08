Terry Callison



January 26, 1948 -



September 4, 2020



Terry Callison peacefully passed away as the sun rose on his beloved Nevada home September 4, 2020. His family was by his side.



Terry was born in Wyandotte, MI to Harry and Antoinette Callison. The family moved to Southern California where he graduated from Chaffey High School in Upland, California in 1966, followed by a degree in Criminal Justice from Chaffey College.



Terry is a 35-year law enforcement veteran, starting his career with the City of Ontario Police Department and moving to Markleeville, California where he was a Deputy Sheriff for Alpine County. In 1980 he moved to Nevada and began a long career with the State of Nevada. During his career he served as the INTERPOL Liaison for the State of Nevada, Commander of the DPS Investigation Division's Special Investigation Unit, and an instructor for the POST Academy and DPS Training Division in Carson City. He retired as the Nevada representative to the Rocky Mountain Information Network.



Dedicated to public service, Terry was a veteran of military service including six years active duty and reserve time with the US Air Force and California Air National Guard as a Security Police Specialist. He spent 15 years active and reserve time with the Nevada Army National Guard and US Army Reserves as an Intelligence Officer.



He spent many happy years with his wife, family and friends on great adventures. Camping, river rafting, moonlight skiing in the Sierras, whale watching off the coast of Mexico, entertaining friends at Eagle Lake, and living the good life at his second home in Baja, Mexico. He believed that good food and good drinks shared with loved ones could cure most ills. He would remind us all to not sweat the small stuff.



Terry is survived by his wife and partner in crime of 34 years Lyn Callison, daughters Keri (Jason) Callison of Nashville, Korrie (Mike) Skibinski of Denver and granddaughters Adilyn and Mollie Skibinski. His big Italian family, Aunt Pauline, Uncle Joe, beloved cousins and many friends. Retired TSA/DHS K-9 Meg and Callie the cat.



Celebrations of Life will be arranged when travel and get togethers are safe again. Until then hold your loved ones close, raise a glass and tell fun stories. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider a donation to Carson Animal Services Initiative.









