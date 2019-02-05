|
|
Terry Edward Cadwell
Sparks - Beloved Partner, Son, Grandson, Brother and Uncle passed away January 29, 2019 in Spanish Springs, NV. He was born July 25, 1977 to Linda Abrigo in New Haven, Connecticut. He lived most of his adult life in Reno/Sparks, NV. He started his career as a fire sprinkler fitter in 1997. He enjoyed spending any free time with the people he loved, attending concerts, watching football and traveling. He was preceded in death by his Uncle Ken and Otis. He is survived by his Grandparents Edward & Sue Gian, Partner Brook Richards, Mother Linda (Joe) Abrigo, Sisters Crystal (Allen) Gian, Shannon (Cain) Gonczeruk, Courtney (Court) Williams, Aunt Karin (Anthony) Guthrie, Nieces Nevaeh and Quinn and Nephews Ryhus, Theain and Braer.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Walton's - Ross, Burke & Knobel at 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV starting at 3:00 pm and will be open to anyone who would like to attend.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019