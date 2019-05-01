Thelma J. DeLorme



Reno - Thelma Jacqueline DeLorme, 93, passed on April 26, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Thelma was born on April 28, 1925 to her parents Johnny and Adele Muzena Albright on the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony. She attended elementary school on the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and later attended North Side Jr. High School. In 1941-1944 she attended high school at Stewart Indian School in Stewart, Nevada. While attending, she met her husband Jack John DeLorme. They had four children, Richard (deceased), Jacqueline, Elizabeth and Norman. They moved to Butte, Montana and later back to Reno. Thelma started working in 1952 at Washoe Medical Center as nurse's aide and later retired as central supply technician in 2004 with 52 years of service. Activities she enjoyed were harvesting traditional Indian foods, cutting willows for making Indian baskets and going out to pick pine nuts during pine nut season. She loved being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren as well as traveling and visiting her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and her infant son Richard, as well as her three brothers Mauricely, Harold and Clayton and three sisters Jeannette, Millie and Margaret.



Thelma is survived by her three children, Jackie (Lanny), Elizabeth (Denny Sr.) and Norman (Thomas); nine grandchildren, Adam Sr., James, Lynne, Fay, Gina, Celia, Willy, Denny Jr, Zena(deceased), 21 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren (Avery, deceased).



A celebration of life to remember and honor her will begin by viewing on Friday, May 3rd from 4:00-8:00pm at Waltons Ross, Burke & Knobel Funeral Home 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno. The funeral services will be on Saturday, May 4th at 10:00am at the Colony Christian Fellowship Church, 625 Golden Lane, Reno, NV. Burial will immediately follow at 12:00 pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 435 Stoker Avenue. Reno, NV.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colony Christian Fellowship Church where she was a member, 625 Golden Lane Reno, NV 89502.



The family appreciates Kindred Hospice for their professional care, kindness and dedicated service for our mother. All thoughts, prayers, food and memories are appreciated by the family as well as the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Tribal Council, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Senior Center Program, the Colony Christian Fellowship Church and Reeds Chapel Baptist Church in McIntosh, AL.