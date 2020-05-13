|
|
Thelma Lucille Saladin
Thelma Lucille Saladin, 94, met her Saviour and Lord on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. Born September 16, 1925, to Ellis and Opal (Felts) Tinsley in Hemphill, Texas, she was the oldest of four girls. In 1937 the family moved to California for better opportunities. In the logging camp of Tionesta, CA, Thelma would meet and later marry James H. Saladin, Jr. To this union three daughters were born. They also raised their nephew, Donald Blackwell.
Having moved to Sparks in 1964 Thelma was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 40 years. Thelma worked for the University of Nevada for many years. She loved gardening at her home perched high above Washoe Valley. She made many hunting and fishing trips with James, along with good friends Al and Faye McLain. In 1975 Thelma became the first woman in Nevada to tag a wild turkey. She also caught a trophy trout at Pyramid Lake which back in the day made her part of the 10 Pound Club.
Thelma is survived by her husband, James (98); daughters Anita (Al) Dennis of Reno; Diane (Charles) Stamey of Bozeman, Montana and Jayne (Paul) Elliott of Sparks. She is also survived by Donald's wife Sherry of Las Vegas. Six grandchildren called her Grandma. "Gigi" was the name given to her by her seven great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews survive her.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Seasons of Reno for their care and concern. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Thelma's name may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Boone, NC, or to a charity of your choosing.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 13 to May 15, 2020