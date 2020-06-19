Theodore & Elsie Faber
Yerington - Theodore and Elsie passed away peacefully at their home in Yerington. Ted left us on March 7, 2020; he was 101. Missing her husband of nearly 76 years, Elsie passed away peacefully a brief two months later on May 5, 2020; she was 99.
Ted, the country boy, was born the third oldest of seven children and grew up during the depression. He learned the value of hard work, long hours, compassion, and generosity. He lived his entire life in Mason Valley with only a four-year absence during World War II. Hearing the news of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he was the first from Lyon County to enlist in the Navy where he served as chief torpedoman aboard the USS Worden DD352 in the South Pacific from Midway to the Solomans.
Elsie, nearly three thousand miles away, was born in Wehawken, New Jersey. Elsie was the oldest daughter of two who grew up in New London, Connecticut. As a bright young lass, she graduated early from high school to attend nursing school. As the war broke out and with her RN in hand, she applied to be an army nurse, but she was too small and was told to gain 20 pounds and come back. Realizing that was not going to happen, Elsie went on to work at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
While briefly stationed at the Groton Sub Base, Ted met Elsie on a blind date in New London, Connecticut. They were married in July 1944, and shortly after Ted was sent back to the Pacific. Upon his discharge in California, he returned to pick up his new wife and they returned to Nevada. They purchased the family farm near Wabuska from his parents, and for the next 38 years together they expanded the farm. Elsie learned to cook on a wood stove, feed a hay crew, brand and vaccinate cattle, and also drive a tractor.
Their lives were always filled with family, friends and numerous accomplishments. Ted served on the grand jury, the farm bureau, and the planning commission, Elsie served with the election board and vote tallying, as a 4H leader, homemakers' quilting, and hosted and participated in many social card parties. The fall hunting season was also enjoyable for them as family and friends would gather early in the morning for coffee and tell stories before heading out to hunt pheasant, dove, quail or duck and geese.
Upon retirement Mom and Dad enjoyed traveling, but, most of all, they loved the time spent with their grandkids and great grandkids camping and fishing.
Ted and Elsie are survived by their three children Karen Mason of Las Vegas, Judy Campbell of Reno, Richard and his wife, Kathleen of Yerington, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Ted is also survived by his sister Irene Hathaway of Oregon along with many nieces and nephews.
Ted and Elsie will be greatly missed by their family and friends. We express a sincere thank you to the Angels from Infinity Hospice of Reno for their wonderful care and support. A special thank you goes to Drs. Robin Titus and Kaleb Wartgow, and the Mason Valley Fire EMT's for their care and support.
Memorial service to be announced at a future date. Family and friends are invited to sign their online guest book at www.FRFH.net
Arrangements are under the direction of Freitas Rupracht Funeral Home, 25 Hwy 208 Yerington, NV 89447 (775) 463-2911
Yerington - Theodore and Elsie passed away peacefully at their home in Yerington. Ted left us on March 7, 2020; he was 101. Missing her husband of nearly 76 years, Elsie passed away peacefully a brief two months later on May 5, 2020; she was 99.
Ted, the country boy, was born the third oldest of seven children and grew up during the depression. He learned the value of hard work, long hours, compassion, and generosity. He lived his entire life in Mason Valley with only a four-year absence during World War II. Hearing the news of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he was the first from Lyon County to enlist in the Navy where he served as chief torpedoman aboard the USS Worden DD352 in the South Pacific from Midway to the Solomans.
Elsie, nearly three thousand miles away, was born in Wehawken, New Jersey. Elsie was the oldest daughter of two who grew up in New London, Connecticut. As a bright young lass, she graduated early from high school to attend nursing school. As the war broke out and with her RN in hand, she applied to be an army nurse, but she was too small and was told to gain 20 pounds and come back. Realizing that was not going to happen, Elsie went on to work at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
While briefly stationed at the Groton Sub Base, Ted met Elsie on a blind date in New London, Connecticut. They were married in July 1944, and shortly after Ted was sent back to the Pacific. Upon his discharge in California, he returned to pick up his new wife and they returned to Nevada. They purchased the family farm near Wabuska from his parents, and for the next 38 years together they expanded the farm. Elsie learned to cook on a wood stove, feed a hay crew, brand and vaccinate cattle, and also drive a tractor.
Their lives were always filled with family, friends and numerous accomplishments. Ted served on the grand jury, the farm bureau, and the planning commission, Elsie served with the election board and vote tallying, as a 4H leader, homemakers' quilting, and hosted and participated in many social card parties. The fall hunting season was also enjoyable for them as family and friends would gather early in the morning for coffee and tell stories before heading out to hunt pheasant, dove, quail or duck and geese.
Upon retirement Mom and Dad enjoyed traveling, but, most of all, they loved the time spent with their grandkids and great grandkids camping and fishing.
Ted and Elsie are survived by their three children Karen Mason of Las Vegas, Judy Campbell of Reno, Richard and his wife, Kathleen of Yerington, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Ted is also survived by his sister Irene Hathaway of Oregon along with many nieces and nephews.
Ted and Elsie will be greatly missed by their family and friends. We express a sincere thank you to the Angels from Infinity Hospice of Reno for their wonderful care and support. A special thank you goes to Drs. Robin Titus and Kaleb Wartgow, and the Mason Valley Fire EMT's for their care and support.
Memorial service to be announced at a future date. Family and friends are invited to sign their online guest book at www.FRFH.net
Arrangements are under the direction of Freitas Rupracht Funeral Home, 25 Hwy 208 Yerington, NV 89447 (775) 463-2911
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.