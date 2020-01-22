|
Theodore (Ted) Edward Hunsberger
Theodore (Ted) Edward Hunsberger passed away peacefully January 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Ted was born on August 16, 1929 in Great Falls, Montana to Martin and Dorothy Hunsberger. He grew up playing sports, hunting and fishing on the Missouri River. Ted graduated from Great Falls High School and attended Great Falls City College. He was drafted into the Army in 1951, where he served as a Medical Technician in Frankfurt, Germany. He then attended the University of Montana, Missoula, graduating with a degree in education. He taught and served as assistant coach for Cut Bank High School in Montana, leading them to the state championship in basketball.
Ted moved to Reno, Nevada in 1958, where he was hired as Vice Principal at Northside Junior High School. He married Marilyn Owen on December 21, 1958. They built a wonderful life together, raising five children, Paula, Kurt, Jayme, Deron and Michael.
Ted had a noteworthy career with the Washoe County School District, leading to the establishment of a school in his name. During his 34 years in the district, Ted was a trail blazer who was a champion of the underdog. His titles included physical education teacher, coach, vice principal, principal, and senior director of elementary schools. He enjoyed roles at Northside Junior High, Traner Junior High, Hug High School, and Roger Corbett Elementary School. While Principal at Hug, he bled their school colors, as demonstrated by his green and white station wagon bearing the personalized plates "Hawks1." This vehicle was a bit out of place in the Reno High neighborhood where he and his family lived, serving as a distraction that resulted in frequent eggings on Friday nights.
Ted held his most memorable role during the Civil Rights movement, where he worked on the Washoe County School District's Intergroup Relations Committee, the district's first multicultural education committee. Ted served in this role when it was not a popular idea and maintained his commitment to helping all students learn the value of education. Consistent themes throughout his career were his commitment to all children and his belief that education is the key to opportunity. It is fitting for Ted to have a school named after him, and he expressed great pride to have left a mark in Washoe County.
Ted is survived by two daughters, Paula and Jayme (Pat) and two sons, Kurt (Dina) and Deron (Angela), as well as ten grandchildren: Austin, Katie, Kyra, Nathan, Molly, Amaya and Kirsten Hunsberger and Jake, Callie and Cole Drescher; one great grandchild, Waylon Teddy Drescher; and nephew, Jeffrey (Lindsay). He was preceded in death by parents, Martin and Dorothy; former wife, Marilyn Owen; brother, Martin; and son, Michael.
Ted was a kind, selfless man who maintained his quick wit and impressive vocabulary right until the end. He often commented that getting old isn't for sissies but would quickly counter with, "My name is Teddy and I'm always ready."
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1 PM at Ted Hunsberger Elementary School, 2505 Crossbow Ct., Reno, NV. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ted E. Hunsberger Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund established through the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) Foundation. This fund will award scholarships to students pursuing careers in education. Donations can be mailed to the UNR Foundation Mailstop 0162, Reno, NV 89557-0162.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020