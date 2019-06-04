Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Pelletier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore R. Pelletier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theodore R. Pelletier Obituary
Theodore R. Pelletier

12/31/1929 - 05/26/2019 - Theodore "Ted", a native of Minneapolis, MN, passed away peacefully at age 89. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1950-1954.

Ted moved to Reno, NV, in 1982 where he worked for Citifare and retired in 1999.

Ted is survived by his significant other, June Votaw, whom he met in Reno in 1995, 5 children, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a brother and many nieces and nephews.

A private family burial service will be held in Minneapolis.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.