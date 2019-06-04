|
Theodore R. Pelletier
12/31/1929 - 05/26/2019 - Theodore "Ted", a native of Minneapolis, MN, passed away peacefully at age 89. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1950-1954.
Ted moved to Reno, NV, in 1982 where he worked for Citifare and retired in 1999.
Ted is survived by his significant other, June Votaw, whom he met in Reno in 1995, 5 children, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a brother and many nieces and nephews.
A private family burial service will be held in Minneapolis.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 4, 2019