Theresa Anne Lehmann
Sparks - Our beloved Mom, Theresa Anne Lehmann, went with the angels on February 13, 2019 and she is Our angel now.
Theresa spent her lifetime teaching us how to be unconditionally loving, caring and compassionate people. Our Mom lived her life for all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and we miss her so very much.
Theresa made Sparks, Nevada her home back in 1964 and never looked back. Mom bought her home and lived out the rest of her life there. She was a single Mom back in the 70's and raised the five of us on her own. She taught us to be strong and responsible. Mom did not miss a single family event. She was a very generous woman who loved animals and loved to donate to several charities. She will missed by the neighborhood birds and stray cats who stopped by for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. She loved to play Scrabble while being spoiled with a meal or two. Mom had a 35 year career with Hamilton Company and gained a family there. She retired comfortably.
Theresa isn't leaving us behind, she will be with us every moment of every day. She is survived by her five children, Mark Lehmann (Marie Wikoff), Glenda Pleasant, Jeff Lehmann, Carol Lehmann-Cabal (Dino Cabal) and Eileen Vigil (Darius Vigil), Ten Grandchildren, and Four Great Grandchildren and her kitty cat Mister.
Mom wanted us to celebrate her life in her home. We will be doing this on February 24th starting at noon. Please join us
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019