Theresa Lenore Oaks
Anchorage - Lenore Shaffer Oaks passed away on March 19, 1019, in Anchorage, Alaska where she moved after suffering a heart attack in 2008 to be near her three children living there. She was born on June 8, 1924 in McCloud, California and grew up in Fall River Mills, California. She married Edwin Oaks who, at the time was working for Bank of America. After he was drafted to the service, they lived in several places and settled in Reno, Nevada where they raised their four children, Marcia, Marilyn, Jay, and Scott.
Mom was active in the First Methodist Church while we were growing up. She became Parish Visitor as she knew most of the congregation. She was secretary for the Reno United Fund and enjoyed playing cards with friends. She loved flying to Wild Horse, Nevada with her husband and fishing with friends and family. She spent her summers in Alaska fishing and caught her limit of King salmon every year. She loved Alaska, but messed her bridge friends and her yard in Reno. She never slowed down when it came to her yard and her flowers.
Though you have left us, we will always remember you with warmth and love. Her sense of humor we will remember with a smile. We will remember both the laughs and the tears we shared. We will remember all those things that made her special, her compassion, and the way she reached out to others so easily. We will remember that special way she had to let people know she cared. She could have written a best seller about the events that took place in her lifetime.
Mom was preceded in life's passing by her husband, Edwin Oaks, her sons Jay and Scott Oaks and granddaughter Alayne Oppio-Walters. She is survived by her two children, nine great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. Mom passed away peacefully in Anchorage with her family by her side. At her request, there will be no services. She will be interred at the Masonic Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum in Reno, Nevada.
Arrangements were entrusted to Janssen Funeral Homes, 737 E Street, Anchorage, Alaska.
Mom, we love you and miss you, and you will always be with us.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019