Theresa Michelle "Misty" Misquez
Theresa Michelle "Misty" Misquez

Sparks - It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Theresa Michelle Misquez on October 26, 2020.

Theresa was born on June 13, 1960 in Los Angeles, California. She was known for her love of animals, especially her dogs, and took great pride in her career as a bus driver in the Reno-Sparks area. Theresa was very caring and creative and enjoyed sewing, quilting, music, traveling, hiking, fishing and camping. Theresa will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Theresa is survived by her mother Jacqulyn Sonnek; sisters Alisa Johnson, Lucinda Johnson, Delene Misquez and Cynthia Sonnek; and brothers Gary Johnson, Eric Johnson, Chris Johnson, Maurice Sonnek, Jr. and Matthew Misquez. She is preceded in death by her father Maurice Sonnek, Sr. and grandmother Marie Larson.

Theresa's family and friends will join together for a Memorial Service on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Walton's Sierra Chapel, 875 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV 89503. Face masks are required and COVID protocols will be followed.

Theresa will be laid to rest in Bishop, California. To leave a message of condolence on Theresa's Memory Wall, visit www.waltonsfunearlhomes.com.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
