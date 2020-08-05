Therese Hall-Peltier
Reno - On July 10th, at 10:10 am, the community of Northern Nevada lost a leader, a friend, and a mother. Therese Hall-Peltier, who often went by Terri, passed away after a short and difficult illness. She was born on January 17th, 1952 in Fresno California. She is survived by her son, Kyle.
Although born in California, Terri was raised in Reno, Nevada, and considered herself a true Nevadan. Descended from father B.A. Rives—a prominent figure who helped to create the mining system and served as a congressman secretary—and her father John Hall, WWII Cpt. and Washoe County Clerk, Terri was always proud of her heritage. She would often visit Tonopah, and she was very passionate about discovering her family's roots.
But, what brought Terri even more joy throughout her life was education. Her own education began at Mt. Rose and Hunter Lake Elementary, then B.D Billinghurst, and, finally, Reno High School, where she graduated in 1970. She started college at the University of Nevada, Reno the same year and pursued a degree in Elementary Education.
Terri considered her time at college to be some of the best years of her life. During the four years it took to complete her bachelor's degree, Terri was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. There she cultivated many lasting friendships that are still with her to this day—not to mention some wild stories that are fondly remembered.
After graduating from UNR in 1974, Terri went on to teach for 18 years in the Washoe County School District system. She taught briefly in Hawthorne, Nevada, from 1974 to 1975. Then, she briefly taught kindergarten at Anderson Elementary. But, the majority of her tenure as an educator was spent at Sierra Vista teaching second grade. Many of those kids continued to keep kept in touch with her over the years.
But, teaching wasn't enough for Terri. While serving as a teacher, she also went back to UNR and, in 1984, received a degree in Educational Leadership. In 1992, she was awarded a master's as an Education Specialist. These degrees helped her to forge the job she always wanted, and, in 1992, she became a Behavioral Management Consultant for the Washoe County School District.
Partnered with Rod Smith, Terri spent the next 12 years traveling from school to school helping kids with special needs get the education and fair treatment they deserved. This position was so new that Terri and Rod would often consult with districts all over the nation, even as far as Bethel, Alaska.
In 2004, Terri retired from WCSD. She spent a short time as principal at ICDA High School before becoming the Director of Education at Willow Springs. She spent 10 years working with some of the toughest kids in the nation, giving them a chance at a fair education and a shot at life. In 2015, she finally retired.
Alongside her career and education, Terri had a son in 1985, Kyle. On November 12, 1993, Terri married Gary Peltier, a professor at UNR's Department of Education for 30+ years, at the Edgewater Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. Gary and Terri went on numerous vacations and created many fond memories with family and friends. They remained together and in love until his passing in 2011.
In lieu of flowers, we will be accepting donations to create a scholarship for a young educator at UNR. Additionally, we will be postponing services until after the Coronavirus has passed and we can hold large gatherings. To donate or RSVP, please visit theresehallpeltier.com
.