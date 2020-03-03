|
Thomas Anthony Roach Sr.
June 19, 1939
February 25, 2020
Thomas Anthony Roach Sr. was born in Burdette South Dakota. He was the 10th of 11 children born to Thomas Henry and Katherine Roach.
Tom was an Airforce Veteran, a 30-year loyal employee of Sierra Pacific Power Company, a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Tom enjoyed the outdoors. He loved fishing, camping and playing sports. His passion was watching and coaching his daughters in softball and he was a loyal San Francisco Giants fan.
Tom is survived by his wife Aunetta, his children Toni Hillyard, Rita Hughes, Tom Roach Jr., Aunetta Roach, Angela Roach and Christie Schuette. He cherished the time he had with his grandchildren Austin Yohey, Lucas Schuette, Ashlynn Pinto, Kaiden Schuette and many more grandchildren and great grandchildren. He has several nieces and nephews he loved like his own.
He has 3 surviving siblings, Vi Housh, Mary Meek, and Michael Roach.
Tom will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. He made an impression on the lives of everyone he met.
An open house/celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 8th at his private residence. 330 Richards Way, Sparks NV
Between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020