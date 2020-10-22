Thomas Clinton Reiley



71, passed away on October 14, 2020 in San Francisco.



Tom was born on April 9, 1949 in Reno, NV, to parents Jack Thornton Reiley and Irene Louise Avanzino who preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister Terry Ann (Donald Dix) Reiley.



Tom attended Bishop Manogue Catholic High School and then graduated from the University of San Francisco. After a few years as an operating room technician he went on to have a stellar career in the telecommunications industry. His last position, before he retired, was as an Account Executive for Verizon.



Through his work and love of adventure Tom traveled the world. He and his sister made many trips to Italy to visit their many cousins there. He also toured Canada, Mexico, Europe, Ireland, Japan, China, Africa and New Zealand.



Tom had a gift for meeting and making new friends. He loved people, cooking, good food, conversation, camping and his cat Bosley. Whether his college roommates of almost 50 years or a new friend met recently, Tom formed close and deep bonds. He lived in Nevada, Colorado, Boston, Seattle and Sausalito.



Mass and funeral services will be held on November 2, 2020 at Saint Thomas Acquinas Cathedral in Reno., officiated by Father Chuck Durante. Social distancing and other safe practices during the pandemic will be followed.









