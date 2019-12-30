|
Thomas D. Peterson
Thomas D. Peterson passed peacefully away on December 17, 2019 at his home in Reno, NV. He was 80 years old.
Tom was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN, and attended St. Thomas Catholic grade school, and Cretin High School. His first taste of the future was with his duties as a Navy enlistee. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he went to work in the family business, Electric Service.
Tom soon learned about entrepreneurial opportunities and began buying apartment buildings and investing. He became proficient and made this full time endeavor.
He moved to Reno, NV in the 1980's and made it his primary domicile, always taking trips back to Minneapolis.
Surviving his passing are his brother James E. Peterson and sister Mary Peterson Stachnik, plus family and many friends as well.
Tom will be interred at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. He will rest there next to his beloved mother, Regina Cisewski Peterson.
A memorial service will be held in his honor.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020