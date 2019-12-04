|
Thomas Floyd Legocki
Reno - Thomas Floyd Legocki was born May 3, 1944 to Joe E. Legocki and Doris E. (Workman) Legocki in Sheridan, Wyoming. He attended Woodland Park School and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1962. After a time at Sheridan College he moved to Casper, Wyoming for a few years, Laramie for a semester at the University of Wyoming and then to Reno, Nevada where he began and ended his teaching career. He married Barbara P. Manning on December 30, 1976. After retirement both he and Barbara moved to Sun City Center, Florida where they were when he died on November 12, 2019.
Tom earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education at the University of Nevada-Reno. He taught history, English and drama at Wooster High School, Reno Nevada. He and Barbara moved back to Sheridan, Wyoming where he taught at Ranchester Jr. High School and Big Horn High School. From Sheridan they went to Ogden, Utah where he taught at St. Joseph Catholic High School. The last professional move was to a teaching position at Sparks High School in Sparks, Nevada.
He was an alumni of the Nevada Repertory Company and assisted in technical productions with Reno Chapter of American Association of University Women's Children's Theatre. He directed many high school and community productions in those places where he taught.
Tom's hobbies include genealogy, world travel, history and photography. His genealogical research spans forty-two years with over 51,000 individuals in his data base and DNA matches have confirmed much of his research. He leaves an amazing record of which all are available at Ancestry.com and in the Wyoming Room of the Sheridan Library there are eleven volumes of his family research. He enjoyed being a Titanic and Donner Party buff and relished in the human interest stories of such historic events. One of his favorite movies was "Somewhere in Time."
He loved music.
Tom's own words just a few weeks ago: I have visited my ancestral home of Istebna, Poland on three occasions and was able to collect data from the birth and death records of this small Southern Poland village. What I have learned from this research is an overwhelming appreciation for the sacrifice that my grandparents Joseph Fl. Legocki and his wife Susanna made in taking the risk to travel halfway around the world to come to America and make a new life. Their journey was filled with hardship and sorrow, but they were able to provide the opportunity for their children and grandchildren to benefit from the greatness of our country. My work has been dedicated to their memory and sacrifice.
Tom is survived by his children Joseph T. Legocki, Florida, and Anne R. Dixon, Reno, and his ex-wife Barbara M. Floto. The grandchildren are Devin D. Dixon, Logan J. Dixon, Kimber A. Wright, all of Reno. Another grandchild is Thomas J. Legocki of Florida and Poland. He has two sisters, Nancy Richard of Florence, Oregon and Trish DeLett of Thornton, Colorado. His two brothers, Robert and Richard both live in Sheridan plus many cousins.
Nancy's children are Candace Howell(Chuck), Coos Bay, Oregon; David Richard(Joan), Walnut Creek, California and Juli(Jerry) Upshaw of Eugene, Oregon. Trish's daughter Jennifer Snyder(Paul), lives in Sparks, Nevada. Richard and Jeanne Legocki have three daughters, Jill Strait(Dan), Berthoud, Colorado; Laurie Legocki(Shawn), Billings, Montana and Helen Manor(Jim) of Sheridan.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held in June 2020 in Sheridan, Wyoming and there will be further information about the time, location and memorial donations.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019