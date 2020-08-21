1/1
Thomas Hazard Roe Gurnee Iii
Thomas Hazard Roe Gurnee III

Reno - Thomas Hazard Roe Gurnee III passed away peacefully from cancer at his home in Reno, Nevada, on August 16th.

Tom was born on February 28th, 1951, in Redwood City, California to Thomas H. R. Gurnee Jr. and Jean Rose Sonne. He grew up in Atherton, California where he graduated from Menlo High School, leading their football, basketball, golf, and baseball teams, becoming the school's 1960's Athlete of the Decade. Tom went on to Stanford University, where he played on the golf team and spent a year abroad in Germany, graduating with a degree in Economics in 1972.

After Stanford, he went to work for Varian Associates while earning his MBA from Santa Clara University. He met his wife, Jeanne Ackley at Varian; they married in 1980 and moved to Brazil days later. They had two sons, Evan and Connor. The family spent many years in Singapore and France with companies like Fairchild, National Semiconductor, Schlumberger, and Chartered Semiconductor. Later he moved to China and was instrumental in handling some of the earliest IPOs.

The family moved to Reno in 2007. Tom was instrumental in the group that saved ArrowCreek Country Club from bankruptcy in 2016. After retiring Tom was involved in several local residential real estate development projects. Tom loved golf, and strived to bring a sense of humility, kindness, sportsmanship, and humor to every game and all aspects of life.

Tom is survived by his wife Jeanne, his sons Evan (Kate) and Connor (Merlyn), and grandson Cooper, as well as siblings T. Keith (Meri Kay), Steven (Linda), and Minnette Thompson.

Plans for a memorial service are pending.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to The First Tee of Northern Nevada for the Tom Gurnee Memorial Scholarship: First Tee of Northern Nevada, 3350 Barron Way, Suite 10B, Reno, NV 89511

Or donate online at

www.firstteenorthernnevada.org




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
