Thomas Lee Dobson
{ "" }
Thomas Lee Dobson

Sparks - Tom passed away, all to soon, on October 11, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born on August 13, 1958, in Glendive, Montana, to Arley and Irene Dobson.

Tom was happiest when he was fishing, water skiing, snow skiing, hiking, camping or just being out in nature. He had fond memories of the years he volunteered at the Jr Ski Program. He spoke often of time spent at Fort Peck Lake, fishing the Yellowstone River & catching Walleye at Rye Patch Reservoir. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with early on set dementia a few years ago and began to lose the ability to do the things he loved most.

He is survived by his 3 daughters, Melanie (Steven) Simpkins, Nicole (Marcus Taper) Dobson & Christine Dobson, 4 grandchildren; Steven & Kody Simpkins, Bryce & Bentlie Taper. His siblings; Elizabeth Idland, Michael (Daralyn) Dobson, Steven Dobson, numerous cousins, nieces & nephews.

Services will be held at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave., Reno, Nevada, on Saturday, October 24th, at 2:00 pm.



Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
