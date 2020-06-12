Thomas Lynn Rollins



Born in Batesville, Indiana, July 5, 1954. Passed away in Sparks, Nevada June 7, 2020.



Tom (or Tommy Boy, to some) brought laughter to the lives of everyone he met. From diesel mechanics to home renovations, he could build or repair anything.



He is survived by four children (Kurtis, Mark, Brandy, and Michael), wife Donna, grandchildren and great grandchildren, mother, six siblings, and numerous relatives. He was loved by his family and friends and will forever be missed.



In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store