Thomas Lynn Rollins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Lynn Rollins

Born in Batesville, Indiana, July 5, 1954. Passed away in Sparks, Nevada June 7, 2020.

Tom (or Tommy Boy, to some) brought laughter to the lives of everyone he met. From diesel mechanics to home renovations, he could build or repair anything.

He is survived by four children (Kurtis, Mark, Brandy, and Michael), wife Donna, grandchildren and great grandchildren, mother, six siblings, and numerous relatives. He was loved by his family and friends and will forever be missed.

In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved