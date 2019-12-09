|
Thomas Mayo
Reno - Thomas Michael Mayo, 74, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 in Reno, NV. Born in the Bay Area to Michael and Marcella Mayo. After high school, Tom enlisted in the Army where he served in Germany. Tom worked for Syntex in Palo Alto for several years. Tom moved to Reno, Nevada where he started Mag Personal Defense. Tom was a kind, loyal and generous friend and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019