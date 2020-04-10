|
Thomas McArdle
Sparks - Thomas "Tommy" R. McArdle III, 72, of Sparks, Nevada, formerly of Woburn, MA, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side on March 30, 2020. While vacationing on a cruise ship he was sent to Georgia to quarantine where he fell ill and succumbed to severe pneumonia presumed to be from the coronavirus. Tommy was best known as the auctioneer at Milne Tow for the past 23 years and always had a great joke on hand to share.
Beloved husband of Anna (Galindo). Devoted father of Timothy J., his wife Kristen of NH; Bryan, his wife Michelle; and Shawn, his wife Katie all of Reno, NV. Brother of Robert, Timothy, Merilyn Sullivan and Lois of Woburn, MA; Maureen of Reading, MA, and the late James.
Loving grandfather of Brianna, Abby, Evan, Kirby, and Luke.
Due to the current situation surrounding Covid-19, there will be no services at this time.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020