Thomas Roderic Macaulay
Reno - A husband, son, brother, and father, Thomas R. Macaulay was a veteran of the navy in WWII, an outdoorsman, hunter, Eagle Scout and leader of Boy Scouts, an iron worker, glazier, engineer of 20 years at Sierra Pacific Power Company, home builder, and wonderful husband to Elizabeth (Betty) and their four children. Even though he had great caregivers from Interim HealthCare, Right at Home, and Infinity Hospice, Tom's 93 years exhausted him and he had to put it all aside and quietly go to rest on April 24, 2020. He passed quietly in his sleep, in the home he built, with his wife beside him - as he wanted. Tom's life was well-lived. Born Dec. 9, 1926, he was educated in Reno schools (Orvis Ring ES, Northside Jr. High, Reno High School). From the University of Nevada, Reno he earned B.S. degrees in Electrical and Civil Engineering and a Masters in Civil Engineering. He was a member of Reno's Masonic Lodge No. 13, Scottish Rite, and Sierra Sunrise Toastmasters. In his retirement he was also a historian and researcher, known as "The Reno Iceman". He was a member of numerous historical societies and had articles published in several Nevada and California newspapers and historical journals. His work also appeared in Huell Hauser's California Gold.
Tom's last major outing was a fabulous trip with Honor Flight Nevada to Washington D. C. in 2013. Tom was predeceased by his parents Thomas William Macaulay I and Inez A. Shirley Macaulay, brothers Barrie and George, and sister Shirley Smith (Clarence). He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth (nee Rice); daughter Carol House (Scott) of Reno, sons Bill (Lynn) of Reno, Robert (Ann) of Vacaville, CA, and Dave (Renee) of Sparks; grandchildren Erika and Laryssa House, David Macaulay, and Erin Ford (Alex), and several nieces and nephews. Walton's Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In memory of Tom, donations may be made to Honor Flight Nevada, PO Box 21123, Reno, NV 89515.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 1 to May 6, 2020