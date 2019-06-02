|
Tim Maland
Reno - Retired Nevada casino and international hotel executive, Tim Maland, husband, father, brother and friend passed away on May 17, 2019 at his Reno Nevada home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Loved by all, he also left many broken hearts behind - but none bigger than those of his wife Donna and son, Don. Born on May 25, 1953 on Long Island, New York, Tim was the second youngest of Einar and Grace's five children - Jane, Mark, Ellen, Tim and Don. Tim made his way west, graduating from Arizona State University with a degree in quantitative systems and later studied accounting becoming a CPA. He started his career working with Haskins and Sells( now Deloitte) auditing hotels and casinos. During his career, which spanned more than three decades, Maland held top finance and gaming executive positions for leading hotel corporations including Caesars Entertainment Inc., Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc., Ramada Inc. worldwide, development and operations to name a few. He was a former Director of the Nevada Commission on Tourism. Although he had a very successful career in hospitality, Tim always liked talking about the lessons he learned working on a pipeline in Alaska. Those that knew Tim also knew the lessons were more about character and hard work than any sort of mechanical skills. Tim was a learned man, loved to read, enjoyed music, spoke four languages, traveled the world, played sports, cherished his dogs and had a humbling spirit and humility that made everyone feel comfortable. He was a very generous man who touched many lives. His advice was genuine - Tim walked the talk. He cherished his wife and son and would rather do nothing more than spend time with them. Tim liked to win - but competing was more important. It was about the journey, not the destination. He gave his best with everything he did - but enjoyed more sharing his passions with others. He was an excellent skier and tennis player, not too shabby at golf and excelled at pickleball. You knew when Tim hollered the pickleball score followed with "It's all tied up folks" he was ready to take the lead. He also enjoyed the solitude of hiking, snow shoeing and kayaking. Tim would brighten up any room. His presence was infectious and when "hubba hubba" emerged from his mouth, you knew good times were being had. Tim Maland left us much too soon, but the memories he created for so many will last an eternity.
A Memorial service will be held at the St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research. Go To website lustgarten.org, click on Join Us, click on Fundraise Your Way, Than Click on In Honor of Tim Maland.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 2, 2019