Reno - Timothy Alfred Whalley was an inspiration to those who knew him. He served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy (1967-1972), earning the Navy Commendation medal while serving in Vietnam. His accomplishments as an aviator and instructor, nuclear engineer, coach, husband, father, grandfather, lifelong athlete and Senior Olympian have provided us with a shining example of self-actualization that gives us the strength to persevere in challenging times. Tim left us at 12:45 PM on April 22, 2019 at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada.



Tim was the son of Samuel and Marie (Bulger) Whalley, and the fifth of six children: Gloria (d), Greg (d; Lyn), Barry (Suzanne), Joan, and Don (Dorothy (d)). Born in Oakland, California on November 11, 1944, he attended Bishop O'Dowd High School from 1958-1962, and Santa Clara University from 1962-1967, where he earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering. He attended Officer Candidate School in 1967 and was honorably separated from the service in 1970. He continued to serve his country in the Department of Defense until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Marcia (Paul), his son Robert, daughter Jennifer, grandson Timmy, and many nieces and nephews.



Tim shared his lifelong enthusiasm for sports and personal excellence with his family and friends. He coached his son's soccer team and his daughter's softball and soccer teams, extended his love of bicycling into business, competition and commuting, and competed in many foot and bicycle races, including the Senior Olympics in St. George, Utah, where he won numerous medals between 1996 and 2018.



We wish to express our deep gratitude to the doctors, nurses and support staff at Renown ICU and Hospice care, who made us feel welcome and helped both Tim and the rest of us in every way possible. Special thanks to cousin Shon Verwer, lifelong friend Sheila Cox, and all the others who visited Tim and gave him and our family comfort over the last month.



There will be a memorial service at 12:00 PM on Monday, May 13th, 2019 at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada. In lieu of flowers or gifts, kindly donate to Bishop O'Dowd High School, which can be reached by phone at (510) 577-9100 or on the web at https://www.bishopodowd.org/give/.



