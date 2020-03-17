|
Timothy David Ingram
Tim Ingram passed away on the evening of March 7,2020 in St. George,Utah, after a long and difficult illness. Born in Van Nuys, California, he was 54 years old
Always quick with a smile and warm demeanor, only a few knew of his terrible pain.
An avid fisherman, Tim and his dog Teddy loved all the lakes and streams around his town of Beaver,Utah. He was also a fan of Nascar and of his beloved Washington Redskins.
Tim leaves behind his best friend and caregiver, Rachael, who stuck with him throughout his ordeal.
Tim also leaves behind his Dad Ed, his Mother Barbara, a brother Darrin, a Son Cody, and a grandson, Jax.
Tim was predeceased by his brother Brett.
May you finally rest in peace Tim.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020