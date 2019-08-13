|
Timothy Patrick Walsh
Reno - Timothy Patrick Walsh died suddenly from an unknown lung infection on August 6, 2019. He was born on September 24, 2001 to Paul and Suzanne Walsh in Reno, Nevada. Tim was their beloved son, and younger brother to Emily and Daniel - he completed their family.
Tim went to Lenz Elementary School, Pine Middle School, and had just graduated with honors from Bishop Manogue Catholic High School in June. He was enrolled at the University of Nevada and was excited to be moving into the dorms and beginning classes this fall. Tim was active in the drama program at Manogue and participated in the Lake Tahoe Young Shakespeare Program these last two summers, performing in Macbeth and The Taming of the Shrew. He performed in Lockdown last winter at Reno Little Theater as well as productions at Manogue and Pine. Tim was the manager of Miner TV at Manogue, and was on the bowling team.
Tim was interested in medieval history and the Crusades, and loved his collection of medieval regalia. He could often be found playing video games with his family and friends. Tim's favorite summer traditions were being with his family at Lake Tahoe and camping at Plumas-Eureka State Park. He had many wonderful memories of fun times and experiences with all of his many cousins.
Tim is survived by his loving parents Suzanne and Paul, sister and brother Emily and Daniel, grandparents James and Patricia Walsh and Georgina Traut, 28 aunts and uncles, and 31 cousins. Tim was predeceased by his grandfather John Henry Traut, aunt Elizabeth Walsh Sotero, and cousins James Scott Walsh and Will Paulsen Hawkins.
There will be a mass and celebration of Tim's life on Friday, August 16 at 5:30pm at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. A reception will follow immediately at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School. A scholarship in Tim's name is being established. Please contact Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at (775)336-6060 to contribute.
