Timothy Peter Bell
August 31, 1951 - February 20, 2020 (68 years)
We didn't want to let him go. It was too soon. God said, "Come Tim, your work is finished." So we gathered close around to say good-bye: Linda, his wife, to a loving husband of 45 years, TJ, his son and wife, Callie, to a devoted and proud father, Terry, Jerry and Larry and sister Sharlene to a steadfast brother and friend.
Horace and Paula Bell of Great Falls, Montana welcomed Tim into this world on August 31, 1951, the youngest of eight children. In 1957 the family moved to Reno. After graduating from Sparks High School Tim, with his love of all things automobile, went to work at Harrah's Automobile Collection. In 1972 he joined the family business, Whittlesea-Bell Transportation in Las Vegas. He returned to Reno to operate Carson Cab Company, Stateline Taxi and eventually retired from Bell Transportation.
Not everyone has a great passion in life, but Tim was lucky enough to find his—racing. It led him to become a flat-track motorcycle champion in Nevada and throughout the West Coast. Brothers Terry and Jim inherited the same racing genes and the three went on to become off-road racing champions.
Tim and Linda were blessed with a son TJ, and yes he got the 'racing' genes too. From the 24 hours of LeMans to Nascar, Tim was at his son's side for every race. In between races, Tim loved fishing with his friends.
A few months before Tim's passing, his son, TJ and wife, Callie, happily announced that his first grand baby was coming into this world in August. Sadly, Tim was not able to stay and hold his first grandchild, but knowing Tim he wasn't going to lose this race. We know he shot right up to heaven and is holding that baby in his heavenly arms, telling of his racing adventures and WHAT A GREAT LIFE IT WAS!
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jim and Gary, sister Nadyne, niece Terra and nephews Brett and Danny.
A celebration of Tim's blessed life is scheduled for 3:00pm Friday, February 28th at Pinnochios's Bar and Grill located at 5995 S. Virginia Street, Reno, Nevada.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to underfunded childhood cancer initiatives in honor of Tim Bell to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. Donations can be made online at:
www.martintruexjrfoundation.org or by mail: Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, POB 4886, Mooresville, NC 28117.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020