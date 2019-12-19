|
Todd Wayne Thrower
Todd Wayne Thrower passed away peacefully with family on December 7th, 2019 after a long, and courageous, battle with disease. Todd was 72 when he passed, and is gone far too early for those lucky enough to have known him.
Todd was born in Annapolis, Maryland August 16th, 1947 to loving parents Wellborn, and Martha Thrower.
Coming from a military family, Todd called many places home throughout his life; however, he built a family and life over 24 years in Reno, Nevada.
Todd earned a bachelors degree in psychology from the University of Santa Clara, after which he joined the air force and served in combat in Vietnam as a fighter pilot. Flying was his greatest passion. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Todd pursued a long and illustrious career with American Airlines as a commercial pilot. He flew many types of aircraft, but most frequently the F-4 in the Air Force and the Boeing 777 for American.
Todd touched many with his generosity and fun-loving spirit. He always put his family first and sacrificed for those he loved. After retiring from the Airline, Todd began volunteering at the VA hospital in town to help fellow veterans. Many good friends and family will mess him dearly. Two loving sons, Christopher Lee Thrower, and Todd Nicholas Thrower survive him.
A service with military honors will be held at St. Lukes Lutheran church at 3835 Lakeside dr. All who knew and loved Todd are welcome to attend on December 28th @ 11:00 am.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019